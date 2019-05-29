The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXIII

Not everyone likes change. The fear of the unknown, stepping outside your comfort zone, speaking up when you have great idea. These are all things that strike uncertainty into your mind when you hear about a change in your daily routine. Sometimes change can be good, however. This episode dives into how you can be a force for change and the appropriate channels we as service members can utilize to see our ideas come to light!



We also interview CMSgt Riddle as he and his team continue the MAINEiac legacy of excellence over in Hawaii!