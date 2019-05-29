(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXIII

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXIII

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2019

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Not everyone likes change. The fear of the unknown, stepping outside your comfort zone, speaking up when you have great idea. These are all things that strike uncertainty into your mind when you hear about a change in your daily routine. Sometimes change can be good, however. This episode dives into how you can be a force for change and the appropriate channels we as service members can utilize to see our ideas come to light!

    We also interview CMSgt Riddle as he and his team continue the MAINEiac legacy of excellence over in Hawaii!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2019
    Date Posted: 05.30.2019 13:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58073
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106818503.mp3
    Length: 00:38:02
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXIII, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    civil engineering
    air force
    maineiacs
    bangor maine
    maineiac radio show
    maine air guard

