    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.


    Marines with Marine Forces Europe and Africa increased counter-IED proficency by rehearsing compact metal-detector techniques, May 29th, aboard Moron Air Base, Spain. The MAGTF is deployed to conduct crisis-response and theater-security operations in Africa while promoting regional stability by conducting military-to-military training exercises throughout Europe and Africa.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Rotational Force- Darwin conducted joint training with Royal Thai Marines during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training or CARAT, May 29th and 30th, aboard Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand. CARAT is designed to promote regional security, maintain strong maritime partnerships throughout the world, and enhance interoperabilty among participating forces.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2019
    Date Posted: 05.30.2019 15:59
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Thailand
    EOD
    Training
    EURCOM
    DMAMAMM

