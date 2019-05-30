Marine Minute

Marines with Marine Forces Europe and Africa increased counter-IED proficency by rehearsing compact metal-detector techniques, May 29th, aboard Moron Air Base, Spain. The MAGTF is deployed to conduct crisis-response and theater-security operations in Africa while promoting regional stability by conducting military-to-military training exercises throughout Europe and Africa.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Marine Rotational Force- Darwin conducted joint training with Royal Thai Marines during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training or CARAT, May 29th and 30th, aboard Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand. CARAT is designed to promote regional security, maintain strong maritime partnerships throughout the world, and enhance interoperabilty among participating forces.



That's it for your Marine Minute