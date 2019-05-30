(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 2019 May 30

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio has 12 houses that have been deemed uninhabitable after a tornado passed through the Prairies at Wright Field housing are base late Memorial Day evening.

    TAGS

    recovery
    storm
    wright patterson afb
    tornado
    afrn
    wright pat

    • LEAVE A COMMENT