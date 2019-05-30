Today's story: Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio has 12 houses that have been deemed uninhabitable after a tornado passed through the Prairies at Wright Field housing are base late Memorial Day evening.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2019 10:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58068
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106817658.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 2019 May 30, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT