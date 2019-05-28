(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ScreenPlay ep. 33: MiB Trailer Review

    ScreenPlay ep. 33: MiB Trailer Review

    GERMANY

    05.28.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos and Staff Sgt. Praxedis Pineda

    AFN Bavaria

    This installment of ScreenPlay aired Tuesday,May 28, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army SSG Prax Pineda give a review and analysis of the trailer for the upcoming "Dark Pheonix."

    ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.

