(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ScreenPlay ep. 30: Brightburn Trailer Review

    ScreenPlay ep. 30: Brightburn Trailer Review

    GERMANY

    05.20.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos, Staff Sgt. Praxedis Pineda and Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby

    AFN Bavaria

    This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, May 20, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Prax Pineda and Army MSG Erick Ritterby give a spoiler-free review of the trailer for the movie "Brightburn" and give their analyses.

    ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2019
    Date Posted: 05.30.2019 08:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58053
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106816745.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ScreenPlay ep. 30: Brightburn Trailer Review, by SSG Stephen Dornbos, SSG Praxedis Pineda and MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radio
    AFN
    trailer
    podcast
    review
    movie
    Erick Ritterby
    ScreenPlay
    Brightburn
    Prax Pineda

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT