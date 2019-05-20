ScreenPlay ep. 30: Brightburn Trailer Review

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, May 20, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Prax Pineda and Army MSG Erick Ritterby give a spoiler-free review of the trailer for the movie "Brightburn" and give their analyses.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.