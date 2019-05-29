U.S. Soldiers conduct port operations in Slovenia

KOPER, Slovenia—About 370 pieces of military equipment arrived at the Port of Koper, Slovenia from the U.S. May 29, 2019.
The equipment, primarily vehicles, was carried on board the carrier vessel ARC Endurance and will be used in various joint military exercises across the European theater, including Slovenia, Hungary and the Republic of Croatia.
