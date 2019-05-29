(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Soldiers conduct port operations in Slovenia

    KOPER, SLOVENIA

    05.29.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Erica Earl 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    KOPER, Slovenia—About 370 pieces of military equipment arrived at the Port of Koper, Slovenia from the U.S. May 29, 2019.
    The equipment, primarily vehicles, was carried on board the carrier vessel ARC Endurance and will be used in various joint military exercises across the European theater, including Slovenia, Hungary and the Republic of Croatia.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2019
    Date Posted: 05.29.2019 16:10
    Category: Newscasts
