(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.


    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit have begun 3D printing tools such as the M9 training pistol, MCMAP training knives, and even some high functioning gears for various machines aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge. The printer allows Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 22 to print replicable parts in a timely manner, decreasing wait times for new parts and increasing the 22nd MEU’s operational readiness, the Corps' ability to meet these needs remains ever prevelent.

    This week in Marine Corps History in 1918,
    The Marines of 4th Marine Division opened with deadly rifle fire against the German 28th Division handing the German troops a setback, which eventually lead to a Marine victory at the battle of Belleau Wood, although at great cost. It is still unknown exactly how many lives were saved at Belleau Wood by the heroic sacrifices of the 4th Marine Division.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2019
    Date Posted: 05.29.2019 16:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58028
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106812116.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2016
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Belleau Wood
    Equipment
    22nd MEU
    4th Marine Division
    3D Printing
    DMAAMM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT