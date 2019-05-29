Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit have begun 3D printing tools such as the M9 training pistol, MCMAP training knives, and even some high functioning gears for various machines aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge. The printer allows Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 22 to print replicable parts in a timely manner, decreasing wait times for new parts and increasing the 22nd MEU’s operational readiness, the Corps' ability to meet these needs remains ever prevelent.



This week in Marine Corps History in 1918,

The Marines of 4th Marine Division opened with deadly rifle fire against the German 28th Division handing the German troops a setback, which eventually lead to a Marine victory at the battle of Belleau Wood, although at great cost. It is still unknown exactly how many lives were saved at Belleau Wood by the heroic sacrifices of the 4th Marine Division.



