Date Taken: 05.28.2019 Date Posted: 05.28.2019 13:35 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58016 Filename: 1905/DOD_106806746.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 32

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 28 May 2019, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.