Air Force Radio News 28 May 2019

Today's Story: A powerful storm passed through Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, late Memorial Day evening, damaging about 150 homes in the Prairies at Wright Field housing area.
|05.28.2019
|05.28.2019 13:08
|Newscasts
|58009
|1905/DOD_106806629.mp3
|00:00:59
