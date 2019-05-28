(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    Okinawa Marines and local divers gathered for a voluntary beach cleanup and dive this past weekend at Sunabe North Steps, Okinawa, Japan. The event was hosted by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Dahn, an open-water scuba instructor, and his wife April, through the non-profit organization, Project Aware. Divers surfaced with bags filled with soda cans, plastic bottles, fishing line, toilet seats, and even a car battery. The cleanup raised awareness of the current conditions of the world's oceans while showing divers the outstanding environmental impact they can make by picking up trash that has made its way into the water.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1991,
    The 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade departed the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Bangladesh, after nearly two weeks of disaster relief operations following a devastating cyclone. Marines delivered relief supplies using helicopters, C-130s, and landing craft during Disaster Relief Operation Sea Angel.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

