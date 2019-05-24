(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Blue Grit Episode 17 MSgt Deondra Parks

    05.24.2019

    Audio by Maj. Anna Fedotova 

    Air Force Space Command Public Affairs

    MSgt Deondra Parks, who survived mortar attacks in Iraq, became a victim of a hate crime. She was shot, while studying in a coffee shop in Texas. A survivor of an active shooting event, she talks about forgiveness, seeking support, dealing with PTSD, and moving on with grace.

    #USAFPodcast #Grit #BlueGrit #Resilience

