For Marines about to EAS and want to teach as a career this could benefit you. The Marine Corps set up a program to benefit those wanting to give back again. Troops to Teachers or TTT, a veteran-only program, offers a unique approach to becoming a teacher at the end of your military career. They provide military members with an opportunity to shadow a teacher for two days, and TTT provides financial assistance, to those interested in teaching, up to 10,000 dollars to assist in the transition for service members. Some basic requirements to be aware of are, 1. you must be a current or former member of the U.S. Armed Forces, and 2. you must apply within three years of leaving active duty or reserve retirement date with no minimum education requirement. If this program interests you please visit www.proudtoserveagain.com, and if you are interested in the reason behind this program visit www.ncpublicschools.org/troops/brass.



