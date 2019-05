AFN Europe News - Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Operations with Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group

THE ABRAHAM LINCOLN CARRIER STRIKE GROUP HAS ENTERED THE ARABIAN SEA AND CONDUCTED JOINT OPERATIONS WITH U.S. AMPHIBIOUS FORCES ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE BY THE USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN.

THE EXERCISES CONDUCTED WITH THE KEARSARGE AMPHIBIOUS READY GROUP AND THE EMBARKED 22ND MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT HIGHLIGHT THE ABILITY OF THE U.S. NAVY TO QUICKLY MOBILIZE ASSETS AND AGGREGATE DIFFERENT PLATFORMS WITH A VARIETY OF OPERATIONAL CAPABILITIES.



THE TRAINING FEATURED EXTENSIVE COORDINATION WITH THE U.S. MARINE CORPS AT A TIME WHEN DEPARTMENT OF THE NAVY LEADERSHIP HAS INCREASINGLY EMPHASIZED JOINT FORCES INTEGRATION AND INTEROPERABILITY.



MC1 SHANNON SMITH, AFN EUROPE NEWS.