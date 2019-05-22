(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, recently participated in the opening ceremony for Exercise Southern Jackaroo at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia. Southern Jackaroo is a trilateral training-exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Infantry Corps, and also includes service members from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force. The exercise focuses on reinforcing military relationships, trust, and co-operation between the three regional partner nations.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1912,
    Marine 1st Lt. Alfred A. Cunningham was assigned for aviation duty by the Corps, effectively becoming the first Marine aviator. With aviation, let alone military aviation, still in it's infancy, Cunningham spear-headed the challenge of building a formidable combat element for the Corps. He was later awarded the Navy Cross for his service in organizing and training the first Marine aviation forces during World War I. Cunningham was a longtime and outspoken supporter for Marine Corps Aviation, and May 22nd is formally recognized as the birthday of Marine Corps Aviation.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

