    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 10 – Security Forces Training

    JBSA_RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    In this episode, we visit the Security Forces Academy at Lackland AFB and sit down with Capt. Jeremiah Baxter, officer in charge of the Security Forces Apprentice course, Capt. Zachary Watkins, officer in charge of Security Forces Officer Technical Training, Senior Master Sgt. Brandan King, 343d Training Squadron operations superintendent, and Master Sgt. Henry Crook.

    We talk about the biggest recent change to Security Forces initial skills training: integrating officers and enlisted trainees together. We also discuss ways they are trying to break industrial-age training paradigms by focusing more on holistic leadership and problem-solving to better teach the trainees in the context of their future missions. We also talk about how technology (MILO firearms simulator, VR and AFWERX) are adding to Security Forces training in order to educate more lethal and ready defenders.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2019
    Date Posted: 05.22.2019 10:34
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 10 – Security Forces Training, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    AETC
    Mach-21 Airmen Podcast
    Developing Mach-21 Airmen

