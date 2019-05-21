Date Taken: 05.21.2019 Date Posted: 05.21.2019 16:20 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57953 Filename: 1905/DOD_106781576.mp3 Length: 00:02:59 Year 2019 Genre News Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 3

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - May 21, 2019, by PO2 James Bleyle and SSgt Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.