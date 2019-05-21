(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DoD News Daily - May 21, 2019

    DoD News Daily - May 21, 2019

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Bleyle and Staff Sgt. Jennifer Martinez

    Defense.gov         

    This is your DoD News Daily Brief for May 21, 2019.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2019
    Date Posted: 05.21.2019 16:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57953
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106781576.mp3
    Length: 00:02:59
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News Daily - May 21, 2019, by PO2 James Bleyle and SSgt Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD News
    DoD News Daily

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT