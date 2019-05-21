Date Taken: 05.21.2019 Date Posted: 05.21.2019 14:24 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57951 Filename: 1905/DOD_106781049.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 21 May 2019, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.