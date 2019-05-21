(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    This week Communication Strategy and Operations Marines conducted a memorial ruck run , May 16 ,at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The run is an annual event dedicated to Cpl. Sara A. Medina, a combat photographer, and Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug, a combat videographer,both assigned to Marine Corps Installations Pacific, who were on board a UH-1Y Huey helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 that crashed during a humanitarian assistance mission after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on April 25, 2015, killing nearly 9,000 people and injuring 22,000 more. This year marks the fourth iteration of the Medina-Hug Memorial 5K Run, the memory of these Marines and the sacrifice they made continues to live on with the Marines and Sailors of Marine Corps Installations Pacific and across the world.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

