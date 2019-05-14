The Pillars 69 - Goodbyes

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim, wing chaplain, Dr. Jerry, Human Factors Program Manager, Maj. (Dr.) Reed, Wing Psychologist/Surgeon General and Tech. Sgt. Jacqulyn, NCOIC of religious affairs, 363rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with a discussion about saying goodbye and making tough transitions. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.



On each episode, the 363 ISRW Airmen Resilience Team finds a brief resilience topic so you can practically fix any potential roadblocks you encounter and finish a better wingman, airman and leader!