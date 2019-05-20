(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Music brings people together and what better way to bring two cultures together then "The President's Own" playing for the first time this month, in Okinawa, Japan. This is the first time that "The President's Own" performed outside the United States 18 years ago in Switzerland. Around 1,200 Japanese locals and air station residents attended the performance in Iwakuni City, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

    This historic moment not only affected military service members but also touched the heart of the Iwakuni City mayor's wife, she said she heard that this was the first time that "The President's Own" had come to Japan, and the concert was both dynamic and heartwarming.

    "The President's Own" traveled around Japan performing for eight days. Through music, this created a special bond that resonates between the people of Japan and the United States.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Band
    The President's Own
    DMAMAMM

