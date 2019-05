190520-N-LK932-1001

ON FRIDAY, MAY 17TH, THROUGH SATURDAY, MAY 18TH NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY HELD IT’S ANNUAL CAPTAINS CUP. SERVICE MEMBERS FROM THE ARMY, NAVY, AIR FORCE, AND COAST GUARD COMPETED IN VARIOUS EVENTS TO SEE WHICH BRANCH REIGNED SUPREME.

