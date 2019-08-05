Colonel Khallid Shabazz a chaplain with the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, expains his approach to selfless service, May 8, 2019 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin Hardin)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2019 07:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57930
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106775424.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|ALEXANDRIA, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chaplain Shabazz on Selfless Service, by SSG Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT