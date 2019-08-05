(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chaplain Shabazz on Selfless Service

    KUWAIT

    05.08.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Justin Hardin 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Colonel Khallid Shabazz a chaplain with the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, expains his approach to selfless service, May 8, 2019 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin Hardin)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2019
    Date Posted: 05.20.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57930
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106775424.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2019
    Location: KW
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Leadership
    USARCENT
    Mentor
    Chaplain
    Army

