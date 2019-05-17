(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conducted combat marksmanship drills alongside Norwegian Coastal Ranger Commandos during joint training exercise Platinum Ren, May 15, at Fort Trondenes, Harstad, Norway, During the drills the Marines and the Commandos fired a variety of weapons to to train for sustaining mission essential tasks in harsh operating environments while also strengthening coalition partnerships.

    This week in Marine Corps History in 1988,
    The V-22 Osprey, the world's first production tilt-rotor aircraft, made its debut during roll out ceremonies at Bell Helicopter Textron's Arlington, Texas, facility. More than 1,000 representatives from the military, industry, and media, gathered to hear various speakers, including Gen. Alfred Gray, Commandant of the Marine Corps, praise the versatile tilt-rotor aircraft designed to meet the needs of 21st Century battlefields.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2019
    Date Posted: 05.17.2019 11:53
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Training
    Marine Corps Aviation
    1st Reconnaissance Battalion
    Training
    MAW
    DMAMAMM

    • LEAVE A COMMENT