    Army Community Services - Bavaria: Local National Employee (Radio Spot)

    Army Community Services - Bavaria: Local National Employee (Radio Spot)

    GERMANY

    05.17.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos 

    AFN Bavaria

    Radio spot for Army Community Services - Bavaria, Local National Employee.

    Produced by SPC Taylor Gillespie.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2019
    Date Posted: 05.17.2019 09:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57902
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106766285.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army Community Services - Bavaria: Local National Employee (Radio Spot), by SSG Stephen Dornbos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    ACS
    Bavaria
    Army Community Services
    Local National Employee

