ScreenPlay ep. 28: Classic Spoilers

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby have a fun turn on ScreenPlay's "no spoilers" claim by giving out nothing but spoilers... to older shows and movies.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.