    Pacific Pulse: 17 May 2019

    JAPAN

    05.16.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jessica Valencia 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Forces Japan commander speaks at the Japan-America Goodwill Association Annual Convention, and U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt is in Alaska.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2019
    Date Posted: 05.16.2019 20:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57887
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106764470.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 17 May 2019, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USFJ
    USS Roosevelt
    US Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf
    Indo-Pacific
    JAAGA
    Northern Edge 2019
    Japan-America Goodwill Association

