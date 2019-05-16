Marine Minute

The Marine Corp takes great pride on operating in any clime or place. Because of this pride, Marines find themselves training in all over the world. One of those places is Eielson Air Force Base where Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force 7, along with other units around the Marine Corps are currently participating in Exercise Northern Edge. Northern Edge is Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques and procedures revolving around monitoring air operations, testing future applications of combat operations and weapon capabilities, medical evacuations, radio communication, and security. All of these small parts work towards preparing joint forces to respond to any crises in the Indo-Pacific region. This exercise is in a controlled environment to properly train around 10,000 joint service members to function in a collected, calm, and timely manner for possible real world attacks.





