    Air Force Radio News 16 May 2019

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Spouses of airmen who have to get occupational re-certification or re-licensed when they move for a permanent change of station can now be reimbursed up to $500 for that expense. Also, a new Airman Leadership School curriculum, is scheduled to roll-out Air Force-wide June 5th.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 May 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

