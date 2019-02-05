(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cowboy Smart Money - Episode 2 "Identity Theft"

    Cowboy Smart Money - Episode 2 "Identity Theft"

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Wyoming National Guard

    Cowboy Smart Money, a podcast provided to enhance the financial strength and resilience of Service Members in the State of Wyoming.

    Our second episode will focus on ID Theft or Identity Theft. What you can do to be proactive against ID theft happening to you. How it can impact your military career and lots of resources to assist you along the way.

    Glenn Lyons, CLU, ChFC, is a personal financial counselor to service members in Wyoming. He is available for a personal confidential and no cost appointment either in person or by phone or skype. Contact Glenn at 307-772-3562, WyomingFinancialCounselor@gmail.com or visit Wyoming Military Department of Financial Resources on our website wyomilitary.gov

    ID Theft and Credit Monitoring Resources:
    Contact IRS for Tax ID Theft: 1-800-908-4490 or www.irs.gov
    AnnualCreditReport.com
    Equifax: 1-800-525-6285
    Experian: 1-888-397-3742
    TransUnion: 1-800-680-7289

    Do you have a financial topic idea or questions for the next show? Email the Public Affairs office or call 307-772-5253.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2019
    Date Posted: 05.16.2019 11:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57873
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106761624.mp3
    Length: 00:26:23
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cowboy Smart Money - Episode 2 "Identity Theft", by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    air national guard
    podcast
    wyoming national guard
    finances
    national guard
    cowboy smart money
    financial strength
    financial resilience

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT