Cowboy Smart Money - Episode 2 "Identity Theft"

Cowboy Smart Money, a podcast provided to enhance the financial strength and resilience of Service Members in the State of Wyoming.



Our second episode will focus on ID Theft or Identity Theft. What you can do to be proactive against ID theft happening to you. How it can impact your military career and lots of resources to assist you along the way.



Glenn Lyons, CLU, ChFC, is a personal financial counselor to service members in Wyoming. He is available for a personal confidential and no cost appointment either in person or by phone or skype. Contact Glenn at 307-772-3562, WyomingFinancialCounselor@gmail.com or visit Wyoming Military Department of Financial Resources on our website wyomilitary.gov



ID Theft and Credit Monitoring Resources:

Contact IRS for Tax ID Theft: 1-800-908-4490 or www.irs.gov

AnnualCreditReport.com

Equifax: 1-800-525-6285

Experian: 1-888-397-3742

TransUnion: 1-800-680-7289



