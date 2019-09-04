Cowboy Smart Money - Episode 1 "Taxes"

Cowboy Smart Money, a podcast provided to enhance the financial strength and resilience of Service Members in the State of Wyoming.



Our first episode will focus on taxes. Glenn Lyons, CLU, ChFC, is a personal financial counselor to service members in Wyoming. He is available for a personal confidential and no cost appointment either in person or by phone or skype. Contact Glenn at 307-772-3562, WyomingFinancialCounselor@gmail.com.



Tax Resources: Wyoming Military Department of Financial Resources

F.E. Warren Tax assistance: 307-773-5829

Military One Source

IRS 1-800-908-4490 or www.irs.gov



Do you have a financial topic idea or questions for the next show? Email the Public Affairs office or call 307-772-5253.