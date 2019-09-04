(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cowboy Smart Money - Episode 1 "Taxes"

    Cowboy Smart Money - Episode 1 "Taxes"

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Wyoming National Guard

    Cowboy Smart Money, a podcast provided to enhance the financial strength and resilience of Service Members in the State of Wyoming.

    Our first episode will focus on taxes. Glenn Lyons, CLU, ChFC, is a personal financial counselor to service members in Wyoming. He is available for a personal confidential and no cost appointment either in person or by phone or skype. Contact Glenn at 307-772-3562, WyomingFinancialCounselor@gmail.com.

    Tax Resources: Wyoming Military Department of Financial Resources
    F.E. Warren Tax assistance: 307-773-5829
    Military One Source
    IRS 1-800-908-4490 or www.irs.gov

    Do you have a financial topic idea or questions for the next show? Email the Public Affairs office or call 307-772-5253.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2019
    Date Posted: 05.16.2019 11:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57870
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106761615.mp3
    Length: 00:18:24
    Year 2011
    Genre Blues
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cowboy Smart Money - Episode 1 "Taxes", by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    air national guard
    podcast
    wyoming national guard
    finances
    resilience
    financial wellness
    cowboy smart money
    financial strength

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT