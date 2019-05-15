Immediate Response 2019 Medical Exercise (Radio)

Airmen assigned to the 433rd Medical Group, 433rd Airlift Wing, San Antonio, Texas, and the 301st Medical Squadron, 301st Medical Group, Carswell Field, Naval Air Station, Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Texas worked together with the Slovenian Armed Forces to enhance their medical response capabilities. Immediate Response 2019 is a multinational exercise, co-led by the Croatian Armed Forces, Slovenian Armed Forces and U.S. Army Europe, designed to improve readiness and interoperability among participating allied and partner nations.



Lead: U.S. Air Force Medics participated in a field exercise by providing care for more than 40 patients with simulated injuries ranging from bee stings and bloody noses to traumatic wounds and missing limbs. Army Private Catessa Palone has the story.