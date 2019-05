Muscatatuck Minute May 15, 2019

INTRO: IN SOUTHERN INDIANA, A HOMELAND EMERGENCY RESPONSE EXERCISE TAKES REALISM TO A NEW LEVEL WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM THEIR NEIGHBORS.



ANNOUNCER: REALISM IS IMPORTANT DURING A MILITARY EXERCISE. IN ORDER TO CREATE THAT REALISM, CIVILIAN ROLE PLAYERS ARE SOMETIMES HIRED TO PLAY THE TOWNS PEOPLE WHO NEED TO BE RESCUED. PEOPLE LIKE AN 84-YEAR OLD NORTH VERNON, INDIANA, RESIDENT NAMED SUE HORTON. SUE HAS BEEN PARTICIPATING IN MILITARY EXERCISES AT MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER FOR TEN YEARS NOW AND IT’S BECOME LIKE A REUNION EVERY YEAR, SHE SAYS.



HORTON ACTUALITY: A LOT OF THE ONES THAT I STARTED OUT WITH ARE STILL COMING BACK. IT’S KINDA LIKE OLD HOME WEEK. I JUST ENJOY COMING OUT AND VISITING WITH THEM.



ANNOUNCER: THE OTHER ROLEPLAYERS CALL SUE “GRANDMA”, TALKING OF HER EVER-PRESENT SMILE AND POSITIVE ATTITUDE…NOT TO MENTION HER ACTING ABILITY. DURING GUARDIAN RESPONSE 19, SUE COULD MAKE ANY FIRST RESPONDER BELIEVE THAT SHE WAS REALLY IN DISTRESS. BUT AFTER BEING A ROLE-PLAYER FOR TH PAST TEN YEARS, WILL SHE BE BACK NEXT YEAR?





HORTON ACTUALITY: I’M 84. I WAS ABLE TO KEEP UP WITH THEM PRETTY GOOD THIS YEAR, BUT WHO KNOWS WHAT NEXT YEAR WILL BRING. IF I DON’T, I’LL HAVE GOOD MEMORIES.



ANNOUNCER: TO ALL THE ROLE-PLAYERS LIKE SUE WHO’VE GIVEN US GOOD MEMORIES, THANK YOU. WITH YOUR MUSCATATUCK MINUTE, I’M MASTER SERGEANT BRAD STAGGS.