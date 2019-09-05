Theater Security Package 19.1 (Radio)

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has deployed approximately 250 Airmen, F-16C Fighting Falcons and support equipment to Campia Turzii, Romania, as part of Theater Security Package 19.1 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Funded through the European Deterrence Initiative, TSP 19.1 provides a more robust U.S. military rotational presence in the European theater, capable of deterring, and if required, responding to regional threats. While in theater, these personnel and aircraft will participate in multiple readiness exercises alongside NATO allies and partners to strengthen interoperability and to demonstrate U.S. commitment to the stability and security of Europe.



Lead: Airmen from Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas are teaming up with our Romanian partners and taking to the skies above Europe. Army Staff Sergeant Anri Baril has the story.