(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mass Notification System Spot

    Mass Notification System Spot

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.11.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Burns 

    AFN Sasebo

    A spot talking about the CFAS Mass Notification System.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2019
    Date Posted: 05.16.2019 00:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57852
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106756296.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Notification System Spot, by PO2 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    japan
    sasebo
    nagasaki
    commander fleet activities

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT