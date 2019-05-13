(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Ben Whitten with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps is constantly preparing Marines to be proficient in their jobs and as warriors. Recently, Marines stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina competed in the Regional East Marksmanship Competition at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. They were tested on their speed, efficiency, and accuracy in shooting with rifles and pistols. In preparation, Marines practiced at the Cherry Point pistol and rifle range for two weeks before competing at MCB Quantico. Only the best shooters moved forward to compete in the finals at the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition where they received medals depending on their ranking. If you or Marines around you would like to participate in the competitions or have questions about joining the Cherry Point Shooting Team, please contact Sgt. Sean Cain at 252-466-7119 for more information.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2019
    Date Posted: 05.13.2019 15:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57790
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106750720.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Shooting
    Quantico
    Shooting Team
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT