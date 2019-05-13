Marine Minute

The Marine Corps is constantly preparing Marines to be proficient in their jobs and as warriors. Recently, Marines stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina competed in the Regional East Marksmanship Competition at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. They were tested on their speed, efficiency, and accuracy in shooting with rifles and pistols. In preparation, Marines practiced at the Cherry Point pistol and rifle range for two weeks before competing at MCB Quantico. Only the best shooters moved forward to compete in the finals at the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition where they received medals depending on their ranking. If you or Marines around you would like to participate in the competitions or have questions about joining the Cherry Point Shooting Team, please contact Sgt. Sean Cain at 252-466-7119 for more information.



