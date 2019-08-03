Date Taken: 03.08.2019 Date Posted: 05.12.2019 20:36 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57748 Filename: 1905/DOD_106747103.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Yard Sale at Camp Humphreys Downtown Plaza, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.