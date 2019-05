Marine Minute

MARINES ARE KNOWN FOR MANY THINGS, BUT ONE OF THE THINGS THEY'RE NOT KNOWN FOR IS QUITTING, AND NOTHING EXEMPLIFIES THIS NEVER SAY DIE ATTITUDE MORE THAN OUR WOUNDED WARRIORS. MARINES STATIONED AT CAMP PENDLETON ARE GEARING UP FOR THE 2019 WARRIOR GAMES. THE WARRIOR GAMES WERE ESTABLISHED IN 2010 AS AN ALTERNATIVE WAY TO ENHANCE THE RECOVERY AND REHABILITATION OF WOUNDED, ILL, AND INJURED SERVICE MEMBERS. YOU CAN SEE THE COUNTDOWN TO THE GAMES, LEARN HOW YOU CAN HELP SUPPORT THE GAMES, AND FOLLOW ALONG WITH TEAM MARINE CORPS AT DODWarriorGames.COM



LET'S TAKE A LOOK BACK ON THIS DAY IN MARINE CORPS HISTORY, MAY 10th,1945: THE 22ND MARINES, 6TH MARINE DIVISION, EXECUTED A PRE-DAWN ATTACK SOUTH ACROSS THE ASA RIVER ESTUARY AND SEIZED A BRIDGEHEAD FROM WHICH TO CONTINUE THE ATTACK TOWARD NAHA, DURING THE BATTLE OF OKINAWA.



