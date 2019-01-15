(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spouse Stress Management Podcast

    JAPAN

    01.15.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Daniel Fernandez 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick Lowe, 31st Rescue Squadron commander and his wife Dr. Kendra Lowe provide insight on how to mitigate military spouse stress at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2019. The concepts and perspectives derived from Dr. Lowe’s decade-long research, aims to provide command teams with an operational approach to combat the mission degrading effects of military spouse stress. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Daniel E. Fernandez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2019
    Date Posted: 05.10.2019 03:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PACAF
    Kadena
    spouse
    USPACOM
    research
    key-spouse
    teamkadena
    Indo-PACOM

