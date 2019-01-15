U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick Lowe, 31st Rescue Squadron commander and his wife Dr. Kendra Lowe provide insight on how to mitigate military spouse stress at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2019. The concepts and perspectives derived from Dr. Lowe’s decade-long research, aims to provide command teams with an operational approach to combat the mission degrading effects of military spouse stress. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Daniel E. Fernandez)
|01.15.2019
|05.10.2019 03:52
|Newscasts
|57648
|1905/DOD_106737533.mp3
|00:19:38
|2019
|JP
|2
|1
|1
|0
This work, Spouse Stress Management Podcast, by SSgt Daniel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
