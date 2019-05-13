On this Pacific Pulse, Indo-Pacific Command Commander Admiral Philip Davidson visits with allies in Tahiti, Exercise Northern Edge kicks off in Alaska, and U.S. and partner navies sail together in the South China Sea.
Date Taken:
|05.10.2019
Date Posted:
|05.10.2019 01:11
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|57643
Filename:
|1905/DOD_106737068.mp3
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|JP
This work, Pacific Pulse: 13 May 2019, by SSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
