COURAGE IS ONE OF THE 3 CORE VALUES ALL MARINES ARE TAUGHT TO UPHOLD SINCE DAY ONE OF BOOT CAMP. SOME, HOWEVER, POSSES THIS VALUE BEFORE THEY EVER SET FOOT ON THE YELLOW FOOTPRINTS. COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR AND MARINE CORPS POOLEE BRENDAN BIALY WAS IN CLASS THIS PAST WEDNESDAY, WHEN A GUNMAN ENTERED THE ROOM AND BEGAN THREATENING THE STUDENTS. BIALY ALONG WITH TWO OTHER STUDENTS RUSHED TO TACKLE AND SUBDUE THE SHOOTER.



WHEN ASKED ABOUT HIS ACTIONS BY NBC NEWS, BAILY SAID QUOTE, "I DIDN’T REALLY THINK ABOUT IT, IT’S JUST LIKE A VERY SPUR OF THE MOMENT. I WAS AFRAID WHEN IT HAPPENED, ABSOLUTE FEAR, BUT ONCE THAT HALF SECOND OF FEAR STRUCK I JUST...MY BODY MOVED."



BAILY WENT ON TO SAY HE HOPES THAT CLASSMATE KENDRICK CASTILLO, WHO WAS KILLED DURING THE SHOOTING, WILL BE THE ONE REMEMBERED AND TALKED ABOUT INSTEAD OF THE GUNMAN.



BIALY IS CURRENTLY IN THE DELAYED ENTRY PROGRAM AND PLANS TO JOIN THE MARINE CORPS AFTER HE GRADUATES IN A FEW WEEKS.



