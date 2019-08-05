This installment of ScreenPlay aired Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss the record-breaking numbers "Avengers: End Game" made at the box office.
ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.
Date Taken:
|05.08.2019
Date Posted:
|05.09.2019 03:36
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|57623
Filename:
|1905/DOD_106730153.mp3
Length:
|00:02:00
Year
|2019
Genre
|Blues
Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ScreenPlay ep. 25: Avengers End Game Box Office, by SSG Stephen Dornbos and MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
