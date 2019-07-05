ScreenPlay ep. 24: Tribute to Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca)

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby reflect on the work of Peter Mayhew, the actor who portrayed Chewbacca in the Star Wars films for many years. The actor had recently passed away at the time of this broadcast.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.