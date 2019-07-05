This installment of ScreenPlay aired Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby reflect on the work of Peter Mayhew, the actor who portrayed Chewbacca in the Star Wars films for many years. The actor had recently passed away at the time of this broadcast.
ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2019 03:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57622
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106730152.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ScreenPlay ep. 24: Tribute to Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), by SSG Stephen Dornbos and MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT