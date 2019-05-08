(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 08 May 2019

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is starting construction of the Intrepid Spirit Center. Also, changes are being made to the promotion recommendation forms for officers.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2019
    Date Posted: 05.08.2019 11:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Promotion
    Officers
    TBI
    ISC
    PTSD
    Eglin AFB
    Intrepid Spirit Center
    AFRN
    AF Form 709

