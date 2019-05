Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



COMBAT ENGINEER AND EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL MARINES WITH COMBAT LOGISTICS BATTALION 31 CONDUCTED BASIC DEMOLITIONS TRAINING AT CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN, MAY 7th.



"FIRE IN THE HOLE! FIRE IN THE HOLE! *EXPLOSION*"



THE 31ST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT, THE MARINE CORPS’ ONLY CONTINUOUSLY FORWARD-DEPLOYED MEU, PROVIDES A FLEXIBLE AND LETHAL FORCE READY TO PERFORM A WIDE RANGE OF MILITARY OPERATIONS AS THE PREMIER CRISIS RESPONSE FORCE IN THE INDO-PACIFIC REGION.



WHILE EOD WAS BLOWING THINGS SKY HIGH, RECON MARINES HEADED IN A DIFFERENT DIRECTION. RECONNAISSANCE MARINES WITH THE 31ST MEU'S FORCE RECONNAISSANCE PLATOON, CONDUCTED DIVE TRAINING WITH A DIVER PROPULSION DEVICE OFF THE COAST OF CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN. THE DPD ALLOWS MARINES TO REACH FARTHER DEPTHS AND DISTANCES IN LESS TIME. KEEP UP TO DATE WITH ALL OF THEIR TRAINING AND EVENTS AT FACEBOOK.COM/31stMEU.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.