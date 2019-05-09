Pacific Pulse: 9 May 2019

On this Pacific Pulse, Marines in Okinawa send rounds down range, the DPAA works in the jungles of Laos, and Pacific Partnership begins in Vietnam.
|05.08.2019
|05.08.2019 01:54
|Newscasts
|57573
|1905/DOD_106722923.mp3
|00:01:00
|2019
|JP
