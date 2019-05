Marine Minute

AS WE ENTER THE SUMMER MONTHS, ONE THING TO KEEP IN MIND IS THE INCREASED RISK OF HEAT RELATED INJURIES. ACCORDING TO THE DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY'S APRIL SURVEILLANCE REPORT, THERE WERE OVER 2,200 CASES OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND OVER 570 CASES OF HEATSTROKE IN ACTIVE DUTY SERVICE MEMBERS. HEATSTROKE WAS MOST COMMON IN THE MARINE CORPS OUT OF ALL THE BRANCHES, HAVING A 21% HIGHER RATE THAN THAT OF THE ARMY. HYDRATION IS KEY, STAY THIRSY MARINES.



THIS WEEK IN MARINE CORPS HISTORY; MAY 8TH, 1995. IN THE WAKE OF THE MOST DEVASTATING STORM TO HIT THE NEW ORLEANS AREA IN MORE THAN 200 YEARS, A GROUP OF MARINES AND SAILORS FROM MARINE FORCES RESERVE DEMONSTRATED THE QUICK RESPONSE SYNONYMOUS WITH THE NAVY/MARINE CORPS TEAM. WITHIN 24 HOURS OF BEING CALLED, MARINES ASSISTED IN THE EVACUATION OF 2,500 CIVILIANS, AND NAVY CORPSMEN TREATED SCORES OF FLOOD VICTIMS.



