    American Soldiers compete in Bulgarian Strong Man Competition

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    05.07.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Erica Earl 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    American Soldiers stationed at the Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria joined locals in the time-honored Bulgarian Strong Man Competition.

    Soldiers joined the community in carrying wine bags up a mountain and wrestling and throwing knives in a festival at the top.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2019
    Date Posted: 05.08.2019 02:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57543
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106718283.mp3
    Length: 00:00:32
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Soldiers compete in Bulgarian Strong Man Competition, by SGT Erica Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

