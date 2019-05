Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



A CARRIER WING F/A-18F SUPER HORNET PERFORMED AERIAL DEMONSTRATIONS DURING THE 43RD ANNUAL FRIENDSHIP DAY AT MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI. SINCE 1973, IWAKUNI HAS HOSTED THE SINGLE-DAY AIR SHOW DESIGNED TO FOSTER POSITIVE RELATIONSHIPS AND OFFER AN EXCITING EXPERIENCE THAT DISPLAYS THE COMMUNAL SUPPORT BETWEEN THE U.S. AND JAPANESE CITIZENS. THE AIR SHOW ENCOMPASSED VARIOUS U.S. AND JAPANESE STATIC DISPLAY AIRCRAFT, AERIAL PERFORMANCES, FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT.



ALSO IN THE CORPS, MARINE CORPS M1A1 ABRAMS TANKS, HUMVEES AND LIGHT ARMORED VEHICLES SIT STAGED AT THE PORT OF PORI FINLAND IN PREPARATION FOR EXERCISE ARROW 2019. EXERCISE ARROW IS AN ANNUAL MULTINATIONAL EXERCISE WITH THE PURPOSE OF TRAINING MECHANIZED INFANTRY, ARTILLERY, AND MORTAR FIELD SKILLS IN A LIVE-FIRE EXERCISE ALONG WITH THE PARTNERS FROM THE FINNISH DEFENSE FORCES.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.