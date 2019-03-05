(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Cpl. Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Corps Systems Command will feature a collection of high-tech, innovative equipment at the 54th annual Sea-Air-Space Exposition, at the Gaylord Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, May 6-8. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is the largest exposition in the US and is an annual innovative, educational, professional and maritime-based event that brings together the U.S. defense industry, private-sector companies and key military decision makers.

    This week in Marine Corps History in 1946,

    Marines from Treasure Island Marine Barracks, under the command of Warrant Officer Charles L. Buckner, aided in suppressing the three-day prison riot at Alcatraz Penitentiary in San Francisco Bay. Warrant Officer Buckner, a veteran of the Bougainville and Guam campaigns, ably led his force of Marines without suffering a single casualty.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the corps go to Marines.mil.

