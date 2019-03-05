(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 14 Lt Col Mark Zinno

    The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 14 Lt Col Mark Zinno

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2019

    Audio by Maj. Anna Fedotova 

    Air Force Space Command Public Affairs

    Episode 14 is an interview with Lt Col Mark Zinno, a host of the Hazard Ground Podcast. Every week Hazard Ground brings together servicemembers from across the military, to share their accounts of combat and survival, and deliver inspirational stories of service and resilience from those who have fought on and off the battlefield.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 14 Lt Col Mark Zinno, by Maj. Anna Fedotova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USAFPodcast #BlueGrit #Resiliency

    • LEAVE A COMMENT