Episode 14 is an interview with Lt Col Mark Zinno, a host of the Hazard Ground Podcast. Every week Hazard Ground brings together servicemembers from across the military, to share their accounts of combat and survival, and deliver inspirational stories of service and resilience from those who have fought on and off the battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2019 10:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57489
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106703757.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:37
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 14 Lt Col Mark Zinno, by Maj. Anna Fedotova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT